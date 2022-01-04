Everwild development is in chaos • Eurogamer.pt

Everwild from Rare Studios and Xbox Game Studios was announced in 2019 and to date we have seen little of the project, which according to unofficial sources is undergoing troubled development.

Jeff Grubb, one of the most credible unofficial sources of information today, commented that his sources speak of chaotic development and that many team members have no idea what is going on or what Everwild is.

Grubb says that while Microsoft doesn’t publicly acknowledge the problems, internal reports indicate it is aware of what’s going on and isn’t too happy about it.

“Everwild is in great chaos,” says Grubb.

“They try to talk diplomatically about it in public, like ‘people hear things about the creative director leaving and things being reset and that’s exaggerated, but it’s not exaggerated. They’ve restarted that thing and they don’t know exactly what state it’s in , are still trying to find out and it’s in chaos.”

“This isn’t me trying to be funny, the people working on the game don’t really know what’s going on with the game. It’s the chaos it’s in right now.”

Everwild has already lost several creatives in key positions, but to date Rare has yet to confirm that development has restarted.