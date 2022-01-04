EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin will have high consumption using two 12-pin connectors [RUMOR]

Plaque would already be in the final stages of development

New rumors give more strength to the existence of a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. According to a post on the QuasarZone forum (the post no longer exists), the new GPU is on the final stage of development. According to Videocardz, rumors about the graphics card started on that same forum during a Q&A livestream with an EVGA employee.

The new rumor relates specifically to the model kingpin, but the GPU must be manufactured by NVIDIA partners as well. The information that stands out the most is in relation to the possible consumption of the card. Any high-end video card already consumes quite high, but the RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin should take it to another level.

The new enthusiast GPU would use three 8-pin connectors at first. But the design was changed and now the RTX 3090 Ti, especially the Kingpin, must use the new generation of PCIe 5.0 cables that we’ve already shown here. The new cable offers 12 pins and the information leads us to understand that the video card will need two of these cables.

With two 12-pin PCIe 5.0 cables, consumption can reach up to 1275W, which is much more than 525W, which would be possible through the configuration with 3 cables of 8 pins. The value does not necessarily reflect the actual consumption of the card, but it does give us an idea of ​​what to expect. We know that Kingpin models consume more because they come with configurations above the base models.



The rumor also says that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin should arrive slightly more expensive than the previous model, based on the American MSRP. Furthermore, the current model of the RTX 3090 Kingpin will be discontinued after the launch of the Ti version. The publication also says that the water cooling block that equips the current RTX 3090 Kingpin is not compatible with the new model.

The responsible for the rumor claims that the project is in the PCB finalization phase, but it still has to go through BIOS adjustments. Because of that, the launch is expected to take place in March of this year. NVIDIA has a presentation scheduled for tomorrow (4) and something should be announced about the RTX 3090 Ti, in addition to the other GPUs that have already appeared in rumors as well.

Via: VideoCardz