Ex-BBB has won the lottery 54 times; the last was at Mega da Virada | Economy

Ex-BBB has won the lottery 54 times; the last was at Mega da Virada

Ex-participant of “Big Brother Brasil 11”, Paulinha Leite has already started 2022 on the right foot: she won in the Mega da Voltage, hitting 16 corners in pots (R$ 50,861.33 each). Luck on her side is nothing new. On TV Globo’s reality show, for example, in the award-winning tests, she earned a car, apartment and motorcycle. And when it comes to the Caixa Lotteries awards, it is even more impressive. Alone, the blonde has 54 wins — that’s because she only counts those where she wins over R$1,000. Do you have a secret?

“I haven’t received the prize money yet, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I choose the numbers based on what I see in my day to day, that catch my attention. Then I mix it up with the numbers that come out the most, other games with the who go out less and I choose”, explains Paulinha, who has numbers 4 and 14 as favorites. Did you write it down?

Playing since the age of 21, the Rondonian, now 34, decided to combine her hobby and luck with a betting company. The numbers are what she chooses, but she created a system to make the unfolding of games, with the different combinations. On its website, the ex-BBB makes the shares available for interested parties to buy.

“The company started with a joke on my personal profile, suggesting numbers to my followers. Right from the first one, we won. Then I didn’t stop. To this day I think it’s funny, because I never imagined myself doing that. And choosing numbers in the lottery is something I really love doing”, recalls the businesswoman, who won nearly R$ 42,000 in that first raffle with her followers.

Paulinha has already lost count of the total in reais of how much she has already made, but she has already won alone, in a single prize, R$ 570 thousand. Since he started the company, a year and four months ago, he has already won R$ 2.7 million reais in a jackpot, in the Lotofácil independence award, which he shared with ten other people. What profits becomes an investment.

“The cake business is more of a hobby. My income comes from different industries. I have a clothing store and rented apartments. One of them is what I earned at “BBB”. In addition, I do several advertising jobs at mine. Personal Instagram. I can’t complain about my luck a bit,” he says, laughing.