Ex-BBB hits Mega da Virada’s corner 16 times and earns up to R$ 800 thousand

Paula Leite won the corner of Mega da Virada 16 times (photo: reproduction/instagram @paulinhaleitee)

News Summary:

Mega Sena da Virada awarded two bets and paid more than BRL 370 million

Paulinha Leite participated in the “Big Brother Brasil 11” and has been betting on the lottery for over 10 years

The businesswoman said that she made bets on the corner in 16 rounds in which she participated.

Luck chooses your favorites and that is undeniable. One of them is the ex-participant of “Big Brother Brasil” Paulinha Leite. Confined in the 11th edition of the program, she didn’t do well in that game, but in the Federal Lottery games it’s hot.

After winning more than 54 times in lottery games, with prizes above R$1,000, she was lucky 16 times at Mega da Virada, which had the biggest prize in the history of the lottery. She told the newspaper “O Globo” that she hit the corner 16 times in pots that she made with friends and acquaintances.

“I still haven’t received the prize money, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I choose the numbers based on what I see in my daily life, which catches my attention. Then I mix it up with the numbers that come out the most, other games with the ones that come out less and I choose…”, he explained.

The company linked to Caixa Econômica Federal paid R$ 50,861.33 for each winner of the corner, that is, five of the six numbers. As she participated in pool bets, which are bets placed in a group, the value is divided to the number of people who participated in the bet.

The numbers she normally plays are 4 and 14, but they were not among the draws for this edition. The dozens that gave more than BRL 370 million to two bets were: 12, 15, 23, 32, 33 and 46.

About a year ago, she decided to use her luck more in her favor and joined a company that makes jackpots and sells participation quotas. “The company started with a joke in my personal profile that suggested numbers for my followers. In the first one, we won. Then I didn’t stop anymore. To this day I find it funny, because I never imagined myself doing this. And choosing lottery numbers is something I really love to do”, he recalled.

Betting for over 10 years, she has already won amounts in excess of R$1.5 million in prizes. “The cake company is another hobby. My income comes from different branches. I have a clothing store and rented apartments. One of them, in fact, is what I won on ‘BBB”. In addition, I do a lot of advertising work on my personal Instagram. I can’t complain about my luck a bit,” he celebrated.