Ex-BBB Paulinha Leite hits 16 corners at Mega da Virada and reveals secret – Behavior

Ex-BBB Paulinha Leitte (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Former BBC Paulinha Leite started the year 2022 winning a real jackpot at Mega da Virada. The 34-year-old business hit 16 corners on the special New Year’s game and took home a prize close to the reality show.

In conversation with the Extra newspaper, Paula said that, although she hasn’t received it yet, she still doesn’t know what she’s going to do with all the money, around 800 thousand reais.

Alone, Paula has already accumulated 54 wins in draws for Lotteries Caixas. And that’s because she only counts those where she earns more than R$1,000.

“I choose the numbers based on what I see in my day to day, that catch my attention. A, I’m mixing with the numbers that come out the most, other games with the ones that come out less and I choose”, revealed the ex-BBB 11 , which has a company that specializes in boles.

“The company started with a cake game on my personal profile suggesting numbers to my followers. In the first one, we won. I didn’t stop anymore. To this day I think it’s funny, because I never imagined myself doing that. And choosing lottery numbers is something I really love to do. I can’t complain,” he said.

“The boule business is another hobby. My income comes from different industries. I have a clothing store and rented apartments. One of them is the one I got at the BBB. Also, I do a lot of advertising work on my personal Instagram. I can’t complain about my luck even a little bit,” he added.