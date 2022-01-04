Exclusive: new Cruzeiro coach arrives in Belo Horizonte and reveals line of work at Raposa – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Guilherme Piu/Itatiaia



Close to being announced as the new coach of Cruzeiro, Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano is already in Belo Horizonte to settle the last details and sign with the club. Always on top of the bid, Itatiaia was at Confins airport this Monday afternoon (3) and spoke with the 38-year-old commander.

“It’s a pleasure to be here. Let’s come and talk. I’m very calm and happy to be here. I’ve had the chance to work with Paulo André at Athletico-PR, but it didn’t happen because I went to Mexico. Now I’m lucky to work with him and with a very serious group. This is important for the coach. Now we are going to align what Cruzeiro wants to achieve our goals,” said Pezzolano.

“I bring a lot of commitment and willingness to work. I look for a lot of intensity in the players. We all have to know that Cruzeiro is a very big club and that they have to be in big competitions, in the first division, and fighting for important things. We have to work for them. that. It’s a very long year, so it’s work, work and nothing else,” he added.

Asked about his knowledge of Fox’s history, the Uruguayan coach already had the answer on the tip of his tongue; he made it clear that he knows well where he is stepping and the size of the challenge:

“It’s a very big club. We have to know what the club is, the fans it has. So we have to live each game and train with this passion. That’s what we’re going to ask. Play with a lot of race and good football,” he concluded.

