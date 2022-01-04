Explosion in cases of chikungunya lights up alert in Brazil

Cases jumped 32% from 2020 to 2021, having increased more than 60 times in the state of São Paulo alone. According to the Ministry of Health, 14 people died from the disease, and another 26 suspected deaths are being investigated. A disease known to Brazilians, chikungunya, has been spreading across the country. Until the second week of December, 95,059 probable cases were detected, an increase of 32.1% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The Northeast region has the highest incidence of the disease, with 114 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Southeast, with 29.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and the Midwest, with 7.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Despite being less lethal than dengue, chikungunya can also lead to death. Until November 2021, the country registered 14 deaths from the disease. Another 26 are being investigated, informed the Ministry of Health.

Six of the deaths, almost half of those confirmed so far in the country, occurred in the state of São Paulo, which has been experiencing an outbreak since mid-April 2021.

In addition, according to the São Paulo State Health Department, chikungunya cases in the state increased more than 60 times compared to last year: while in 2020 there were 281 cases throughout the year, 2021 had 18,378,000 cases confirmed by mid-December.

In absolute numbers, the states with the highest record of chikungunya cases in 2021 through December 12 are:

Pernambuco: 31,632 cases

São Paulo: 18,378

Bahia: 13,899 cases

Paraíba: 10,084 cases

Minas Gerais: 5,642 cases

“Given this scenario, the need to implement actions to reduce cases and detailed investigation of deaths is highlighted, to support the monitoring and assistance of severe cases and prevent new deaths,” the Ministry of Health said in a note.

The ministry stated that the fight and monitoring of arboviruses (diseases caused by arboviruses, which include chikungunya, dengue, Zika and yellow fever viruses) is a federal, state and municipal responsibility, and asked cities to carry out home visits again combat agents to breeding sites, suspended because of the covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, with the arrival of summer and the typical rains of the season, the Ministry of Health warns that the situation could worsen if the population does not adopt individual measures, such as the elimination of breeding sites in the backyard (objects with standing water) and the use of repellents.

Fiocruz warned in September that chikungunya cases may be underreported because of the covid-19 pandemic, which mobilized resources and health professionals from all areas to fight the coronavirus.

Disease characteristics

Caused by a virus, chikungunya is transmitted by the bite of female mosquitoes Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti – the same transmitter of dengue – infected by the CHIKV virus.

According to the Ministry of Health’s clinical management manual for chikungunya, pregnant women infected with the CHIKV virus can also transmit it during childbirth, which can cause serious infection in the newborn.

In Swahili, one of the official languages ​​of Tanzania and also spoken in Mozambique and other African countries, the word chikungunya means “those who bend”, referring to the main characteristic of the disease: very intense pain in the joints.

Both chikungunya and dengue have clinically similar symptoms: acute onset fever, joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and skin blemishes.

“Chikungunya affects joints and skin, causing very intense pain in muscles and joints and small red spots throughout the body”, describes infectologist Renato Grinbaum, from the Brazilian Society of Infectology.

“Older people and people with a predisposition to genetic joint disease can develop chronic diseases after chikungunya,” says Grinbaum.

Among those considered at risk for chikungunya, the Ministry of Health lists young children, people over 65, pregnant women and people with comorbidities such as diabetes.

Among the chronic rheumatologic diseases triggered after chikungunya infection is rheumatoid arthritis. Depression, Parkinson’s disease and Guillain-Barré syndrome have also been described.

According to the Ministry of Health, the disease can present itself in three different forms and with the following duration:

Acute: persistent high fever, lasting 3 to 4 days. Joint pain, muscle pain and red spots around the body can last up to 14 days;

Subacute: symptoms last up to three months and are accompanied by others, such as vomiting, bleeding and oral ulcers;

Chronic: symptoms persist beyond three months.

The virus that causes the disease was registered for the first time in Brazil in 2014, in the Northeast. Currently, the infectious agent and its vector, the female Aedes mosquito, circulates throughout the country.

“All regions are susceptible to an outbreak of chikungunya, since the Aedes mosquito circulates throughout the country”, explains Grinbaum.

How to differentiate from covid symptoms

In mild cases, the infectologist warns that the symptoms of chikungunya can be similar to those of dengue, influenza and covid-19.

“All these diseases are similar in the mildest cases: the infected person will have fever, muscle pain, fatigue, etc.”, explains Grinbaum.

In severe cases of influenza and covid-19, unlike chikungunya and dengue, the patient has an affected lung.

“Both influenza and covid are caused by viruses that attack the respiratory system and have a predilection for the lungs. These patients present symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath and low saturation”, explains the infectologist.

In cases where symptoms are strong, the professional advises the patient to seek a hospital.

“Unlike covid, there is hardly a full ICU during an outbreak of chikungunya, but if muscle and joint pain persist after infection, the patient will need follow-up with an infectious disease specialist and rheumatologist,” says Grinbaum.

