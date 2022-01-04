Ezra Miller responds to rumors about film erasing DCEU’s Snyderverso

The actor who brings Barry Allen to life said the film won’t erase the events of Snyder’s features.

A few days ago, a new rumor emerged saying that The Flash, one of DC’s upcoming movies in theaters, would completely erase everything that was created by Zack Snyder in the Extended Universe of DC. Now, Ezra Miller, who plays the sprint hero in theaters, spoke about the rumor, making it clear that he doesn’t believe it will happen.

According to rumors, the Super man of Henry Cavill would be completely erased, with the supergirl being the main Kryptonian heroine of this universe, and a new Justice League would graduate. But now, when answering a fan on your instagram (via reddit), Miller said the movie of Flash will not delete the events of Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman and Justice League.

He wrote:

“No power or force in any known megaverse would, or could, erase the incredible work of Zack Snyder. You can take this quote, you can keep it, show the press, schools, the military and the other pillars of capitalism that I’m forgetting because of that thing where you try to think of a group of things and always forget one.”

Message from Ezra Miller responding to fan.

The Flash premiere in theaters in November 4th.

