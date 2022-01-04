Fábio is absent from Cruzeiro training and has a meeting to define the future – 01/04/2022

The player who most often wore Cruzeiro’s shirt in 101 years of history, goalkeeper Fábio has not yet confirmed his stay for the 2022 season. of training in the year. The club confirmed that it will hold a meeting with the shirt 1 tonight, to discuss the contract signed by him at the end of 2021.

Fábio renewed with Cruzeiro last year with a monthly salary of R$ 350 thousand. Value that is currently unfeasible for Fox to pay. When he signed the extension of the bond, Fábio was within the budget that provided for a payroll of R$ 4.5 million per month. But after the agreement, the club was sold to Ronaldo, who bought 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). The new owner stipulated the payroll at R$ 1.5 million per month.

This is the cast that performs for Men’s Football in 2022. Fábio has a meeting with the board tonight to define his contractual situation. The same pending exists with Jailson and Fernando Neto. Previously announced, Pará will not be with the cast. pic.twitter.com/x0wzSY9LgJ — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruise) January 4, 2022

The conversation with Fábio was already expected by the Cruzeiro board of directors, after all, his salary is way above the club’s capacity. Although the name of the goalkeeper is not included in the initial list of the squad released by the Cruzeiro advisory, the UOL Sport found that Fábio is willing to accept a reduction to stay one more season at Toca da Raposa. The goalkeeper has been with the club since 2005 and is looking for a thousand games with the starred shirt. Also, at 41, the 2022 season could be his last as a professional player.

But it’s not just Fábio who will meet with the board soon. The same happens with goalkeeper Jaílson, hired at the end of last season, still under the old management. The player who defended Palmeiras in recent seasons also has a salary considered high for the current moment of Cruzeiro. As well as midfielder Fernando Neto, ex-Vitória. The two were hired by the former management, but their presence in the cast in 2022 is not yet confirmed.

sydney on the list

If Fábio is not on the list of players who presented themselves to coach Paulo Pezzolano this Tuesday morning, a surprise was the presence of defender Sidnei. The 32-year-old player also had a contract considered high, but he has already renegotiated values ​​and will soon perform at Toca da Raposa. The defender who made a career in Europe is another name hired by the former management.