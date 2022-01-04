Fabiula Nascimento poses in panties and displays her belly bursting: “Amor”

Pregnant with twins at the age of 43, actress Fabiula Nascimento joined Emílio Dantas to show the volume and even combined clothes with the beloved

The actress Fabula birth left followers with hearts in their eyes this Monday (3) by sharing a lovely click of her motherhood on social media. On her official Instagram account, the 43-year-old muse showed up showing her pregnant belly that is giving birth to her first twins, raul and Romeo.

Next to the father of your children, Emilio Dantas, the artist appeared in a super colored click to expose the evolution of pregnancy. The couple decided to wear clothes of the same fabric — a colorful and eye-catching print — and they were clicked smiling hand in hand.

But does not stop there! Fabula birth, to make her belly in evidence, she abandoned the underside of her clothes and posed only in her panties and with a puffed cropped crop covering the upper region. Affectionately, she rests a hand on her stomach as she looks at her companion.

The scene in the image also brought a touch of joy, as the wall the couple clicked on has a colorful painting with green, yellow and red vegetation. The art ended up combining perfectly with the look of the lovebirds.

“Colorful of love”, wrote the actress in the caption of the publication made earlier in the afternoon. In the comments, friends left affectionate statements. “Love it too much”, the presenter drooled Fernanda Gentil. “How I love this family, my God” exalted Giovanna Ewbank.

PREGNANCY TEST

The actress Fabula birth enchanted by appearing completely naked showing the belly on the limit. That’s because the artist published a single record at 8 months of pregnancy. Pregnant with twins, raul and Romeo, the wife of Emilio Dantasshared a black and white photo with only one sheet covering her breasts.

“Record of this unique and long-awaited moment”, she wrote in the caption and thanked the professionals who carried out the work.

