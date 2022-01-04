Fagner may enter the top-10 of assists in Corinthians history in 2022

Fagner can reach another important mark with the Corinthians shirt in this new season. The right-back can enter the top-10 of players with the most assists in the club’s history capable of being cataloged so far. According to a survey of goal passes, by journalist Tomás Rosolino, from my helm, the athlete currently occupies the 11th position – one behind the select group.

Leader in the category within the current squad with a large advantage over Renato Augusto, the second placed, the defender has 52 assists with the Corinthians shirt. The first one was in 2006, still 17 years old, and the trajectory has brought him to the present moment.

In the last year, Fagner made five passes (three during the 2021 season), surpassing the likes of Rafael Chiarella and Zenon, both 49, and the striker Battaglia, an important athlete in the 60s.

Now he’s after a name that has similarities to his career: left-back Kléber, who gave 53 assists in the six seasons he played for Corinthians. In his favor, however, the left-hander has the fact that he has played almost 200 games less (269 to 436).

With an average of five passes to goal each season, Fagner has a reachable to the seventh place, currently occupied by Jadson, with 63. From there upwards seems unlikely.

Corinthians’ top-10 assists (1945-2021)

Claudio – 191 assists Marcelinho – 187 assists Luizinho – 166 assists Rivellino – 120 assists Vaguinho – 104 assists Balthazar – 88 assists Jadson – 63 assists Socrates – 59 assists Ricardinho – 57 assists Kleber – 53 assists Fagner – 52 assists

