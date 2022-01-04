Faustão explains why he employed his son in a program at Band

Fausto Silva presented the news of his show on Band in the first minutes of 2022 last Saturday (1st). One of the moments of the special Viradão do Faustão that caught the attention of viewers was the participation of Faustão’s eldest son, João Guilherme, aged 18, who will also lead the attraction alongside Anne Lottermann. When announcing the first-born, the presenter joked that the decision to employ the boy came because it was “difficult to pay the allowance”.

When Faustão debuted in the Band for the first time, in the 1980s, João was not yet born, but he made it clear that he watched his father’s videos at that time before stepping on stage. “Guys who followed ‘Perdidos na Noite’, he used to screw with us a lot. Now is the time to pay back”, warned the heir, shortly before receiving his father’s quick reply. “You live at home and still depend on me”, warned Faustão.

João Guilherme explained that he always wanted to work with television and that now he felt it was the ideal time to start his career. In addition to having one of the country’s greatest communicators at home as a teacher, he received all the support of his mother, Luciana Cardoso, who is also the creative director of Faustão na Band. “Convincing my mother was the easiest part of the process”, revealed the young man. Despite all the excitement, Faustão said that his son has not signed a contract yet. “We don’t know if you’re going to take it seriously,” said the communicator.

In his first appearance on Band, Fausto Silva announced the attractions of his new program, Faustão na Band, which opens on January 17th, at 8:30 pm, and will be shown from Monday to Friday. The news was advanced in the special Faustão na Virada, shown on the channel’s programming in the first minutes of 2022. “I’m ready for new challenges,” said the communicator, who is back at the station after 34 years.

In a speech about his return, Faustão spoke about the difficult moment in a period of health crisis and also about a personal situation he faced. “Everyone here went through the biggest troubles of recent times. A year ago I was hospitalized. I take this opportunity to thank, in particular, my wife, my children and doctors. Only science has the answer for everything you expect”, he said, quoting his wife, Luciana Cardoso, and children Lara, João Guilherme and Rodrigo.

Faustão inaugurated the auditorium in honor of Grupo Bandeirantes founder, João Jorge Saad, in a studio that holds more than 450 people and resembles a theater, with all the details he always wanted. He was with his eldest son, João Guilherme, and journalist Anne Lottermann, a duo who will accompany him during the program. “It’s more than a program, it’s a schedule”, summed up Faustão when announcing the attraction’s paintings.

With no international formats, Faustão na Band’s creative team, led by director Luciana Cardoso, the presenter’s wife, developed pictures that were already characteristic and new for the public. In addition to the traditional Cassetadas, the program will feature the classic Pizzeria do Faustão, the musical salad of Na Pista do Sucesso and tributes to artists at Esta é sua Vida. Talents from Brazil and the world will be able to show their skills in the Grana or Fama competition”. Professional dancers in the country will be able to perform at Dança das Feras. Each day of the week the program will have a different attraction.

To receive Faustão’s auditorium, Band prepared a large structure at the station’s facilities in the Morumbi neighborhood, in São Paulo. The theater built in Studio 1 will receive 350 people a day, which represents 10,000 a month. Baptized by Fausto himself, as a tribute to the founder of Grupo Bandeirantes, the auditorium studio will bear the name of João Jorge Saad. With the return of Faustão to the Band, the ballet girls accompanied the presenter in the new phase. There are 30 official dancers from the program, who will be on the program’s stage daily.