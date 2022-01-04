Faustão uses the same strategy in the Band as Jô Soares when he switched from Globo to SBT

The main comments about Faustão’s debut on the Band at the turn of the year were about the similarities of the program with Domingão do Faustão, an attraction that the presenter commanded on Globo until the beginning of 2021. Scenery, lighting, characters, ballet, audience distribution, everything reminds us of the Sunday broadcast in Rio. Anyone who thinks that this strategy is new is wrong. At the end of 1987, when he left Globo for SBT, Jô Soares used this same tactic. He left Viva o Gordo behind and launched Veja o Gordo, which, in addition to its similar name, had the same format as the global comedy.

Veja o Gordo was shown on the same day and at the same time as Viva o Gordo, on Mondays, around 9:30 pm. Like its precursor, it featured guest artists and characters played by Jô himself. To fill the hole left by the program, Globo began showing films on Tela Quente, which was not lost on the competition. At the beginning of each edition of his attraction on SBT, Jô Soares would needling the old house. “Look at Gordo! If you want autographs from our artists, come to São Paulo. If you want one of the competitor’s artists, go to the United States. On air, another runner-up audience,” said the voiceover made by the presenter.

More than 30 years before Faustão removed some names from Globo and took them to the Band, such as Cris Gomes, José Armando Vannucci and Anne Lottermann, Jô Soares left the cast of the then platinum Venus to compose the team for his comedy on SBT. Eliezer Motta, Marlene Silva, Suzy Arruda (1917-2005), Alexandre Régis and Paulo Celestino Filho (1957-2017) are some of the actors who agreed to make the change with the presenter. In addition to the comedians, Max Nunes (1922-2014) and Hilton Marques, scriptwriters for the Rio station, also accompanied Jô.

The mood of Faustão’s departure from Globo turned sour at times when companies that advertise on Domingão, and invest millions in the channel, began conversations to negotiate and have their brands exposed in the new attraction of the communicator on the Band. The same happened with Jô Soares, in the 1980s. With the loss of the presenter, it is estimated that Globo has also lost around 40 million Cruzados a month, between sponsorships and merchandising actions.

As a form of retaliation, the network canceled the two year-end 1987 specials of Viva o Gordo that had been planned, ended Jô’s comments from Jornal da Globo, and banned the showing of commercials announcing the theater shows he performed. Faustão was also the target of inversions from his old house, with his departure from Domingão anticipated for June, even though his contract was in effect until December.

Jô Soares went to SBT because he wanted a talk show

The reason that led Jô Soares to leave Globo after 20 years at the network was the dream of being able to command a talk show. Silvio Santos showed interest in the presenter’s project, while Marinho’s television wanted to keep him in the humorous Viva o Gordo. The debut of Jô Soares Onze e Meia took place in August 1988, five months after the veteran’s arrival at the new house, where he began to combine the interview program with Veja o Gordo.

Inspired by North American programs such as The Tonight Show and Late Show with David Letterman, the attraction was on the air for almost 12 years and took to the studio about seven thousand interviewees. The talk show ended with the presenter’s return to Globo, where he started to lead the Programa do Jô, in April 2000. Jô stayed at Globo until 2016, when he decided to retire from TV.