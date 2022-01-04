Federal Government enables operation of ICU beds by SUS at Santa Casa de Misericórdia in Patos de Minas | Mining Triangle

The Federal Government has authorized the operation of 30 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the Hospital Santa Casa de Misericórdia, in Minas ducks .

The qualification was published in the Official Gazette of the last December 31st. In addition to enabling, the annual transfer to the unit of R$4,193,587.20 for the maintenance of intensive care services was also guaranteed..

Santa Casa is now waiting for the government to release the operation and payment. The beds must serve the entire Northwest region of Minas, which is made up of 33 municipalities served by Santa Casa.

“With the authorization, the Ministry of Health will send resources to maintain these beds, which is very positive, as it relieves public coffers and allows directing resources to other equally important demands”, highlighted the municipal secretary of Health, Ana Carolina Magalhães Caixeta.

The authorization of ICU beds was requested during a meeting with minister Marcelo Queiroga last Wednesday (29) by federal deputy Greyce Elias (Avante) and by the mayor of Patos de Minas, Luís Eduardo Falcão (Podemos). During the meeting, the Chief Executive also discussed the enabling of Santa Casa to provide care to cancer patients.

“The minister was in favor of this claim, which should take place in the first half of 2022. Until then, we will pay for the assistance through a direct agreement with the clinic”, explained the mayor.

The issue of cardiac patients being treated by the SUS was also mentioned, with the intention of bringing cardiology back to Patos de Minas, which was “taken” out of the macro-region a few years ago.

With the closure of Hospital São Lucas, there were several changes in medical services in Patos de Minas. The SUS ICU beds were transferred to the Santa Casa de Misericórdia.

On April 16, after a court decision, an agreement was signed between the City Hall and Arcap to transfer the hemodialysis service from Hospital São Lucas to Clínica do Rim do Alto Paranaíba. The association alleged a lack of quality in the service provided by the hospital.

Hospital São Lucas informed that, if hemodialysis were transferred to the Clínica do Rim, they would not be able to continue. In June, the unit announced it would close its doors.