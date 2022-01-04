Felipe Neto spends more than R$ 60 thousand in shopping: ‘I found out why cards need a limit’ – Zoeira

Felipe Neto revealed on his social networks have spent BRL 60 thousand at a mall this Sunday (3). According to youtuber, the reason for spending is to “drown the sorrows”. That’s because he recently ended his five-year relationship with the influencer Bruna Gomes, in addition to revealing his struggle with depression.

“I went to the mall today to drown my sorrows and buy things to try and feel better. I found out why credit cards NEED limits. Spoiler: I didn’t feel better,” he said on Twitter.

“You spent 26 thousand (reais) on sheets?”, asked a follower. “No. 60 (one thousand). With the duvets, pillowcases and towels. That’s only at Trousseau. I’m talking, bro. Nobody should go to the mall sad,” replied the youtuber.

Felipe Neto’s depression

Felipe Neto revealed the fights depression in an outburst last Saturday (1st). By reporting his own experience, the youtuber encouraged the public not to face the problem alone.

The influencer says he has hit “rock bottom”. Unlike what you might imagine, it is not enough to “get out of bed”, “leave the house” or “go to the Maldives” for everything to be resolved. “There is no force that makes us want to go to the Maldives,” he said.

He explained that has been receiving messages of affection, but also of hate, which can become an aggravating factor in cases of mental disorders.

In the report, YouTuber sympathized with those who face problems as or more serious than his and sought to raise public awareness about dealing with mental disorders. “I know that many who are reading this are in even greater pain. And right now, I need everyone to understand: we don’t win alone,” he said.

family support

He compared that trying to face depression alone is like going onto the football field alone, without a goalkeeper, and trying to beat an entire team. “You’re not going to win. I’m just standing here, because since I went down, my friends have organized a rotation so that people are always in my house, 24 hours a day,” he said.

The family has been another support for the communicator, as has the love it has received from fans. But he acknowledges: “I don’t think any of this would really work if I weren’t under psychiatric care and medication.” When highlighting the importance of seeking professional help, Neto made another analogy.