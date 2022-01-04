FGTS birthday withdrawal: 1.3 million can withdraw annually in January

(Gbl)

Workers born in January will be able to withdraw their annual withdrawal from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) from this Monday (3).

This type of withdrawal allows the beneficiary to access a portion of their balance in the fund every year, in the month of the anniversary. The percentage made available varies according to the accumulated amount.

However, when opting for this modality, the professional does not have access to the full balance of the fund if he is dismissed without just cause.

How it works

Professionals who celebrate their birthdays this month and who have a balance in the FGTS can join the withdrawal-birthday until January 31st. Money can be withdrawn until March 31 from active accounts, meaning current employment, or inactive accounts from previous employment.

Caixa informed that more than 1.3 million workers will be entitled to withdrawals in January, which corresponds to the value of R$1.9 billion.

This group also includes those who contracted the advance of the withdrawal as a credit line, a modality that allows to receive amounts in advance, but with interest charges.

Remember that the migration to the birthday loot is not mandatory. Those who do not opt-in remain with the withdrawal withdrawal, a traditional system, in which the worker, when dismissed without just cause, has the right to a full withdrawal from his FGTS account, with a termination fine.

The withdrawal period starts on the first business day of the employee’s birthday month and ends on the last business day of the second subsequent month. If the worker does not withdraw the resource within three months, he automatically returns to his FGTS account.

How to opt for the birthday loot

The option for the withdrawal-birthday can be made at any time through the available channels: FGTS application, on site fgts.caixa.gov.br, at Internet Banking Caixa or at bank branches.

The FGTS birthday withdrawal amounts are available for withdrawal until the last business day of the second month following the acquisition of the withdrawal right. For those born in December, the money is available until February 28th.

If the worker does not withdraw the resource within this period, the money automatically returns to the FGTS account.

Redemption of money can be done through the FGTS application, available for tablets and smartphones Android and iOS systems. In this case, the worker can schedule the transfer of money to any account in his name, regardless of the bank.

Withdrawals can also be made at lottery outlets, ATMs and Caixa Aqui correspondents, with the Citizen Card, password and identification document.

