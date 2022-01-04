FGTS birthday withdrawal is released for those born in January

Yadunandan Singh

For those who still don’t know, the birthday loot it is nothing more than one of the ways to access the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). The modality allows a partial withdrawal, every year, in the month of the worker’s birthday, as the name suggests.

Thus, supporters of the loot-birthday born in January can already redeem part of the money present in the fund. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, around 1.3 million citizens will be able to withdraw in this first month of 2022.

Remembering that the worker has up to three months to withdraw, that is, those born in January will have until March of this year to withdraw the amount. Check out the full 2022 calendar in the following topic.

2022 loot-birthday calendar

As briefly stated, the adept worker has from the month of birthday until the last working day of the second subsequent month to withdraw, that is, he has a period of 3 months for the redemption. Check the schedule:

Birthday month Deadline for partial withdrawal of FGTS
JanuaryFrom January 4th to March 31st
FebruaryFrom February 1st to April 30th
MarchFrom March 1st to May 31st
AprilFrom April 1st to June 30th
MayFrom May 3rd to July 31st
JuneFrom June 1st to August 31st
JulyFrom the 1st of July to the 30th of September
AugustFrom August 2nd to October 31st
SeptemberFrom September 1st to November 30th
OctoberFrom October 1st to December 31st
NovemberFrom November 1st to January 31st, 2023
DecemberFrom December 1st to February 28th, 2023

Joining the loot-birthday

It is noteworthy that the modality is optional, that is, you must inform the Caixa that you wish to withdraw the FGTS in this way. This can be done through the following channels:

  • Caixa’s website;
  • Internet Banking;
  • FGTS application;
  • Physical branches of the bank.

Remembering that there is a deadline to communicate the adhesion, being from the first week of the anniversary month until the end of the same month.

Is it beneficial to join the modality?

On this issue, it is very beneficial to have extra money guaranteed annually. However, before joining, the worker must be aware of three factors:

  • Partial withdrawal: it is not possible to withdraw the full amount from the fund, so a percentage and an additional portion that vary according to the employee’s balance is released;
  • Loss of withdrawal-withdrawal: when joining the withdrawal-birthday, the right to withdraw from the FGTS is lost in an eventual dismissal without just cause. However, the person will still be entitled to a 40% fine on fund, and all other termination fines paid in this type of waiver;
  • Return to withdrawal withdrawal: whoever opted for the modality, and wish to return to the more traditional model (withdrawal-response), must wait 24 full months in relation to the date of adhesion, that is, it is necessary to remain at least 2 years in the withdrawal-birthday.

