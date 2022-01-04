Fiat Mobi loses Basic Easy version and part of R$ 59,190

Fiat has really cleaned up its car lineup. In addition to ending the sale of Grand Siena and Doblò, and ending the sale of Argo, Cronos and Toro with the 1.8 E.torQ engine, the manufacturer also moved the Mobi, extinguishing the Easy entry version, previously sold for R$ 57,890 . Thus, the subcompact now has a starting price of R$59,190, reaching R$62,290 in the Trekking 1.0 configuration.

The Fiat Mobi is one of the few cars below R$ 60 thousand and, a few months ago, it stopped fighting for the title of the cheapest car in Brazil, leaving the Renault Kwid to keep this position. For BRL 57,890, the Easy version was already almost BRL 10,000 more expensive than the Kwid Life, which costs BRL 48,790. At least the Like configuration continues for R$59,190, without going beyond this R$60,000 barrier – at least for now.

Despite the new standards to reduce the emissions of pollutants and noise of the Proconve L7, Fiat did not touch the mechanics, keeping the 1.0 Fire EVO of 75 hp at 6,250 rpm and 9.9 kgfm of torque at 3,850 rpm, when fueled with ethanol . Along with the Uno Ciao, a special farewell edition of the hatch, it is the only car of the brand to still use this engine – the Grand Siena was discontinued on December 31st.

At least this version is not as basic as Easy was. It features air conditioning, on-board computer, power locks on all four doors, front power windows, rear window wiper and defogger. It still leaves some items aside, counting with power steering and radio preparation with two front speakers. Adding a driver’s seat and steering column with height adjustment costs R$1,000, while the multimedia with a 7” screen costs R$3,500, which doesn’t make sense. The Mobi Trekking costs BRL 62,690, which would be BRL 1,400 less than the final price of the Mobi Like with the two options.

Stellantis’ original plans included a restyled for the Mobi, which was previously scheduled for 2021. However, the pandemic changed the entire strategy and all launches were delayed by about 6 months (in some cases, even longer, as happened with the Pulse). With this, the renewed Mobi should only appear this year, and possibly in the 2nd semester. Wanted by Motor1.com, Stellantis confirmed the end of the cheaper version without air conditioning, adding that “the Mobi Easy is no longer produced due to market reasons”.