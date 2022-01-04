Fiat Strada and Hyundai HB20 Top Selling Cars in 2021 | Cars

Disclosure The arrival of the new Fiat Strada led the Italian brand to the sales leadership in Brazil in the 2021 balance sheet

The new generation Fiat Strada pickup is the best-selling car in Brazil in 2021. With more than 109,000 licensed units, it surpassed other rivals, including the Chevrolet Onix, hampered by the lack of components, which affected production throughout the year passed and shuffled the sales ranking.

As for Onix itself, former sales leader, it ended up quite affected, which allowed its rivals HB20 and Argo to surpass it in the year. Still, the Onix was once again the best-selling light vehicle in December, with more than 11,500 licensed units in preliminary numbers.

THE HB20

managed to overcome the argo

in December and with that he became deputy leader and best selling car

in Brazil, with 86.4 thousand registered units. The Fiat, by the way, lost steam last month, having even been overtaken by the Cronos sedan, produced in Argentina.

Were plated

1.975 million light vehicles in Brazil in 2021, a slight increase of 1.3%. Despite this, December had the worst number of licenses for this period since 2008. 193 thousand units were sold against 183,000 just over 13 years ago.

Fiat went to best selling brand

in the country with 431 thousand licensed units, followed by Volkswagen, with 306 thousand vehicles. Thanks to the recovery in the last quarter, Chevrolet ended 2021 with more than 242 thousand licenses.

With the end of the national line of Ford, Hyundai came to occupy the 4th place, but with Toyota very close, in 5th. In the other positions

of the Top 10, there was not much competition, but the emergence of CAOA Chery in 10th place.