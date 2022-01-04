Filho de Faustão takes his 1st photo as a presenter on the Band and moves his mother

Fausto Silva’s eldest son, 71, João Guilherme, 18, published his first photo with his father as one of the hosts of the program “Faustão na Band”. The boy will share the space of the new attraction with his father and journalist Anne Lottermann.

In the photo caption posted on Instagram, João Guilherme declared that being on TV is “a child’s dream come true”.

The image left Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife and João’s mother, moved. She wrote:

My love, it was beautiful to see you beside your father. More than just making your dream come true, it is also coming true in this lifetime partnership. Having you by his side on this new journey will be a gift to your relationship, which has always been beautiful.

Fausto Silva explained that he decided to take his son to the station with him because Band “is a family business”.

When introducing the heir to the New Year’s Eve special program, the communicator joked and said that it was “difficult to pay the allowance”, so he decided to employ João Guilherme. Good-humoredly, he mocked his son’s attire and pointed out that the eldest son came “to work at New Year’s Eve dressed up as a croupier.”

“I’m 18 years old. I think it’s a new year, being able to make a dream I’ve always had… I’ve wanted to work with TV since I was a kid, now is the time, I’m super excited”, said the young man, noting that his mother “gave him everything the support”.

“Faustão na Band” is scheduled to premiere on January 17, and will air from Monday to Friday, at 8:30 pm.