The notice of the SEMSA Manaus contest. are offered 2,001 vacancies for immediate appointment, in addition to training for a reserve registry, distributed among various positions at the fundamental, technical, medium and higher levels.

Candidates will be able to apply from the day January 5th to February 3rd, 2022 for the position of Health Specialist – Physician (Superior Level).

and in the days January 10th to February 15th, 2022 for the positions of Health Specialist (university level) and Health Assistant (secondary, technical and elementary levels), and for positions of Health Assistant Motorbike Driver and Ambulance Driver (High School), on the Fundação Getúlio Vargas website (FGV).

For the position of Health Specialist – Physician (Higher Education), the tests will be applied on the day April 1, 2022.

As for the positions of Health Specialist (higher level) and Health Assistant (medium, technical medium and fundamental levels); and for the positions of Health Assistant Motorbike Driver and Ambulance Driver (High School), exams on the day May 1, 2022.

Therefore, to start the year 2022 off on the right foot, Strategy Contests prepared a special event for the owls: "Final Straight SEMSA Manaus – SUS Legislation (all positions)"; and will be taught by professor Breno Caldas.

The transmission will take place on this Monday January 3rd, from 2 pm.

