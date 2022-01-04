Find out how many people participated in the public consultation on childhood vaccine

The Ministry of Health’s public consultation for the inclusion of children aged 5 to 11 in the national immunization campaign against covid-19 received about 24,000 contributions from society, according to the folder. The Ministry reiterated that it recommends the inclusion of this audience in the National Plan for Operationalization of Vaccines Against Covid-19.

On Wednesday (5), the agency will formalize the decision. The immunization of this age group is expected to start in January.

Regarding the public hearing on childhood vaccination that takes place tomorrow (4), the Ministry of Health announced that experts and representatives of entities linked to the subject were invited.

Today (3), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that vaccines against Covid for children from 5 to 11 years old will arrive in Brazil in the second half of this month.

“In the second half of January, vaccines (for children) begin to arrive and will be distributed, as we have been distributing,” said Queiroga.

Clash on childhood vaccination at the Ministry of Health

The infant vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer, was approved by Anvisa on December 16th. The federal government, however, decided to open a public consultation, which remained open until Sunday (2).

According to the Minister of Health, the public hearing that will be held tomorrow (4), at the Ministry of Health, will serve for the ministry to make its final decision.

“Until January 5th is an absolutely adequate time for the authorities to analyze Anvisa’s decision in all its nuances, including in relation to the application of these vaccines”, said Queiroga.

Today, the minister said that the consultation was not a “referendum” or a plebiscite and that the main objective was to inform parents. “It is neither a referendum nor a plebiscite. It is a public consultation, followed by a public hearing where specialists from different currents will be able to discuss so that society can learn about it. The purpose of this, what is it? Provide parents with the information they need so they can make the best decisions for their children,” he said.

