Fishing, father’s advice and Flu increase: how Nathan escaped from Santos – 01/04/2022

Santos was convinced about the hiring of Nathan, from Atlético-MG. The midfielder listened to football executive Edu Dracena and was excited about the possibility of wearing the 10 shirt. And Galo accepted Peixe’s loan proposal.

Santos began exchanging documents with Atlético-MG and waited for Nathan’s final “ok”. But the 25-year-old player asked for time to respond. From then on, the Fish started to get scared.

In the meantime, Fluminense and Fortaleza improved their offers and also convinced Galo. In new contact with Nathan, the Fish heard that the answer would come yesterday (3). And she was “no”.

THE UOL Sport found that Flu increased the salary proposal to have Nathan and will pay more than Atlético-MG. In addition, the will of José Carlos, the athlete’s father and businessman, weighed heavily.

Nathan works with Bertolucci Sports, but has always been heavily influenced by his father in decisions. And José had nodded positively to Fluminense before Santos formalized its proposal, just last week. The increase in Tricolor was just another argument to convince his son.

Nathan’s representatives saw Santos as the best option, but found it difficult to talk to the midfielder. On vacation in Santa Catarina and with the habit of fishing, he hardly saw WhatsApp. Meanwhile, he was personally instructed by his father to play for Fluminense. In the end, the family council “won”.

Frustrated and pressured by the fans, Santos fled their usual protocol and announced two reinforcements in a short publication on the official website: defender Eduardo Bauermann and midfielder Bruno Oliveira.

Peixe usually advertises contracts with a photo or art and a technical file only after passing the medical exams. This time, the post was shallow and in the wake of Nathan’s “no” news. The club promised greater prominence when in fact the duo sign, between Sunday and Monday, after testing.

“The first two reinforcements for Santos FC in 2022, defender Eduardo Bauermann, who was at América MG, and midfielder Bruno Oliveira, from Caldense, will present themselves with the squad next Sunday (9), at CT Rei Pelé.

The two athletes, with signed agreements, undergo medical examinations to sign their employment contracts with the Clube Santos. Bauermann, 25, signs on for three years and Bruno, 23, comes on loan until the end of 2022″, published the Santos.

Without Nathan, Santos looks for an alternative. The arrival of a midfielder is a priority, and Peixe had already had an unsuccessful negotiation for Rodriguinho, ex-Bahia and now in Cuiabá.