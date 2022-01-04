“Fla has conditions”; Paulo Sousa ‘fills the eyes’ and the board is willing to pay R$ 800 thousand in salary to close the deal

Flamengo arrives for the season surrounded by expectation. It will have a new coach, Paulo Sousa, and the fans hope that good football will return. Something that was lost in the Libertadores final and in the last games of the Brazilian Championship, culminating in the resignation of Renato Gaúcho in the technical command of the team.

As for the cast, the direction understands that it doesn’t need to make a major overhaul. THE idea it’s just selling athletes that aren’t considered important. Thiago Maia will be bought by the Rio club. So, the idea is to release some player from the position. Piris da Motta is totally out of the plans.

Flamengo also already has conversations in progress and moving forward to stay with Andreas Pereira definitely. The Bolavip Brasil report found that there is a verbal agreement with the midfielder and that his contract will be for four years. Monthly salaries would be around BRL 800 thousand. Now, for the deal to be sealed depends on Manchester United’s “yes”.

Andreas has already expressed his desire to stay at Mais Querido and does not want to return to Europe. Flamengo is not considering paying the 20 million euros stipulated in the purchase option and shows optimism to reduce these amounts.

The midfielder feels he has a certain “debt” with the fans because of the bid in the final of the liberators. Paulo Sousa, in conversation with the director, said that he knows the athlete and is counting on him for the current season.