Flamengo is close to agreement to buy Thiago Maia at a discount

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

Despite not having established himself as Flamengo’s starter, Thiago Maia has great chances of being bought by Rubro-Negro. According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog on “Yahoo Sports”, the board is confident in closing a deal with Lille for 4 million euros (BRL 25.6 million), value of 50% of the rights to shirt 8. Initially, the necessary amount demanded by the French was 6 million euros (R$ 38.4 million).

Now, as there is already a verbal agreement with Thiago Maia, the trend is for the athlete to sign definitively for five seasons. Acting fast behind the scenes, Flamengo wants the hammer to be hit soon, considering that Lille can still go back on the discount granted if the athlete recovers the good phase.

Publicly, Thiago Maia has already expressed his intention to join the team. Now, the trend is for the parties to discuss the final details of the negotiations that will guarantee the permanence of the midfielder, who aims to achieve full title status.

“I didn’t know Rio de Janeiro, knowing today and knowing how sensational it is, I prefer Flamengo. Due to the phase that is going on, due to the size of the greatness and the crowd. So, I would choose Flamengo, I would definitely stay here for a few more years”, told the channel “Pilhado”.

In addition to Thiago Maia, Flamengo needs to define the situations of Kenedy and Andreas Pereira. This is because both are also linked until the middle of the year and can be purchased by Rubro-Negro.

READ TOO

West Ham makes an unusual proposal by Gabigol and Flamengo promptly refuses

Chico Garcia points out Paulo Sousa’s danger when accepting Flamengo’s offer

Speculated at Flamengo, Coutinho receives the guarantee to leave Barcelona; see possible destination

Ball Market: Lots of dough! Serie A clubs make billionaire projection with player sales

Palmeiras is close to lending side to Ceará and list of exits should increase

In the sights of four clubs in England, Gabigol could leave Flamengo to fulfill his career goal

Corinthians offers high salary to close with Diego Costa; see offer

Palmeiras has an important change in the game schedule ahead of the World Cup; see details