Flamengo negotiates the departure of two champions from Libertadores

With the arrival of coach Paulo Sousa, Flamengo begins to accelerate planning for 2022. This time, the board received a loan proposal with an option to buy two players: Hugo Moura and Vitor Gabriel. The tendency is for the club to release young people throughout the week. information is from the ge portal.

The 24-year-old midfielder is of interest to Athletico-PR, while the 21-year-old forward is on the Youth radar. Both have a contract until the end of 2023, which makes the loan easier.

That’s because the club is cautious in negotiating players with contracts until the end of the year so as not to lose them for free. In addition, the board understands that a loan from Hugo Souza and Vitor Gabriel could value the athletes and yield income at the end of the relationship.

The comings and goings of Hugo Moura and Vitor Gabriel

It is not the first time that Hugo Moura would act for a team from the capital of Paraná. In 2020, the athlete defended Coritiba for 28 games, scored a goal, gave three assists.

Hugo was also loaned to FC Lugano, Switzerland, at the request of Abel Braga. But the defensive midfielder did not get to take the field after a reformulation in the squad after the change of owners of the club. For Flamengo, the player has 16 games, one goal and one assist.

Highlighted in winning the 2018 Copinha, Vitor Gabriel was unable to repeat his good performances in the professional base. The striker had a loan at Braga B, where he played in nine games, scored seven goals and provided an assist.

Currently, the player is the third option in the red and black attack and has even played in some matches last season. However, the player ended the year without scoring a goal for Flamengo. In all, Vitor Gabriel played in nine matches for Mais Querido and gave an assist.

