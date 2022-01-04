Flamengo refuses West Ham’s million-dollar loan proposal by Gabigol, says newspaper

According to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper ‘O Dia’, the rubro-negra board refused an offer of R$ 32 million for the loan of shirt 9, which would be valid for 18 months

In the sights of West Ham to reinforce their squad already at the beginning of the year, the attacker Gabigol saw the Flamengo refuse an offer from the English club on loan. According to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper “O Dia”, the red-black said “no” to the proposal, whose link would be valid for 18 months.

the club of Premier League contacted the red-black board, showing interest and sent an offer, which was refused the same day. The British wanted the loan of shirt 9 for a year and a half, with a financial compensation of about 6 million euros (R$ 32 million in current figures).

Also according to the journalist, internally, Flamengo’s board doesn’t see sense in lending the striker and account “1,000%” with Gabi for the current season.

The 25-year striker’s contract with the Rio de Janeiro club is valid until December 2024. Last season, he was once again Flamengo’s top scorer in the year, with 34 goals scored in 45 matches. Gabi still gave 10 assists.

THE red-black has not yet officially re-presented for the 2022 season. Players and coaching staff, now led by the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, they only come back to work the next day 10 of January.