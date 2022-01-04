Flamengo’s board exposes the future of Piris da Motta defensive midfielder for next season

Flamengo’s sports board is considering terminating the contract with the steering wheel Piris da Motta, which runs until December this year. The player was little used last season, when he returned from loan to Gençlerbirligi, from Turkey. According to information from the site ‘THE Fan‘, the athlete’s manager has a meeting scheduled with the directors of the Rio de Janeiro club to decide the future of the defensive midfielder.

No space in the team led by the coach Paulo Sousa, and without clubs interested in hiring the steering wheel, are reasons that end up weighing on the board of directors to dismiss the athlete. Another factor that is weighing on the output of Piris is the salary, which is considered high for the steering wheel, which is reserve team’s.

Also according to information from the portal, there is an internal consensus for the board to seek an agreement with the athlete. Executives believe that it will be better for the athlete and for the Flamengo the agreement not to pay another season of wages for the steering wheel. THE Flamengo aims to make an agreement for the maintenance of 20% of economic rights, aiming at a future negotiation.

The second pass of the steering wheel in the most dear was considered much lower than expected, in six games played, the last in the 2-0 defeat for the Atlético-GO in the last round of brazilian. In fact, it was the only game to play 90 minutes in the last season. Piris da Motta suffered from muscle problems, being inactive for three months due to a problem in his right ankle.

Piris da Motta he is 27 years old and has not received a loan proposal for this season. Still without a defined future, the midfielder will reinforce the team that will compete in the first rounds of the Carioca Championship.