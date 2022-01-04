Fla’s chance of failure could make Jorge Jesus reject Rooster

Even though it is not Jorge Jesus’ main idea, waiting for Paulo Sousa to play at Flamengo to return to the market is not discarded by the coach and his advisers. The information was given by journalist Paulo Vincius Coelho on his GE blog.

In summary, the thinking is based on the following reasoning: if the new Portuguese rubro-negro does not have an encouraging start, an internal pressure on Gávea would grow absurdly with the name of Jorge Jesus in the market, since Mister is not inclined to do well with Atlético-MG. Oblivious to this, Jesus also thinks about taking a rest period, catching a glimpse of which market he will enter during 2022. Therefore, the board of directors of Rooster who has not given up on the coach is already thinking of other options, such as Carlos Carvalhal, current commander of Braga , from Portugal.

After initial resistance, Flamengo fans embrace Paulo Sousa

Before the official announcement, a large part of the red-black fans showed up against the arrival of the 51-year-old Portuguese Paulo Sousa. However, after the confirmation of the deal and two interviews with the technician, the scenario changed. In addition, Sousa’s strong technical team began to count in his favor.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Flamengo’s soccer runner-up, Marcos Braz, classified Paulo’s commission as “above average”.

“Paulo is a great coach. He passed through countries and clubs that enabled him. It comes with an above-average technical committee and had some points that left us calm. He was the first person we had meetings with, which were extensive, including on the second day we arrived in Portugal. It was a difficult decision for the whole work, but I left it several times and it has been recorded, that the goal of Flamengo central was to come and hire a technician with a qualified commission to play Fla in 2022″, said Braz.

Reason for not waiting Jorge Jesus

Flamengo’s manager also commented on why he hadn’t waited for Jorge Jesus, who left Benfica hours after Mais Querido made a deal with Paulo Sousa.

“When we arrived in Europe, time was our ally. When time started not to be ours Theliado, calmly, we decided. I understand the concern of the fans. Braz might even want to wait a little longer (Jorge Jesus). But the vice president of football reached the limit and could not“he concluded.

