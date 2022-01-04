Flu cases are falling ‘expressively’ in Rio, says the secretary; Vaccination in the capital was a record | Rio de Janeiro

One day after the end of the flu vaccination campaign, the Municipal Health Secretary of Rio de Janeiro, Daniel Soranz , confirmed that the cases of the disease have been falling “expressively” in the capital. The drop has already reached 82% compared to the first week of December.

“The flu was a very difficult period now in December. We had a peak of cases. Fortunately, the number of flu cases has been decreasing significantly. We already have 82% fewer cases than we had in the first week of December,” said Soranz.

According to the secretary, vaccination against the flu broke a record in relation to the previous campaign.

“We broke the record for flu vaccination. We managed to block this flu outbreak precisely because the cariocas adhered to the vaccine. There were 3 million cariocas vaccinated — 600,000 more than last year.”

For 2022, the secretary defends that the campaign is for the entire population, and not just priority groups.

“In April we start a new campaign. I have been advocating with the Ministry of Health that next year’s influenza campaign be the same as in other countries, not only for priority groups, but for the entire population. This is an assessment that the Ministry of Health is still carrying out”.

“We hope that in April we will start vaccinating for flu, but that we will start differently from previous campaigns, vaccinating the entire population of Rio. This was our request to the Ministry of Health.”

This Tuesday (4), the Municipal Health Department confirmed that two people have already tested positive for Covid and Influenza at the same time — it’s called double infection. But private laboratory networks say there is underreporting and the number is much higher.

Despite the confirmation, Soranz said that, unlike Covid, it sees no need to test for flu in all people who have symptoms.