Flu vaccination ends in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Vaccination against Covid-19, Heitor Beltrão Health Center in Tijuca, this Monday (3rd). – Marcos Porto/Agency O Dia

Posted 03/01/2022 12:54 | Updated 01/03/2022 13:56

Rio – The flu vaccination ended in Rio in the early afternoon of this Monday (3). The Municipal Health Department had not received doses since December 10, and given the lack of vaccines in stock, the campaign was officially closed. It will only be resumed in April, with a new version of the vaccine capable of protecting against the types of Influenza currently circulating in the Metropolitan Region.

ATTENTION! The flu vaccination in the city of Rio de Janeiro has ended. The application of the immunizing agent will be resumed in the 2022 flu vaccination campaign, scheduled for the month of April.@City Hall_Rio pic.twitter.com/cEOY3kXwbu — Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (@Saude_Rio) January 3, 2022

Earlier, the city had informed that the stock was at an end, as the city of Rio has not received new doses for almost a month, when the Butantan Institute donated 400 thousand. At the Heitor Beltrão Municipal Health Center, in Tijuca, there was a lack of vaccines since the last December 30th, at least, according to reports received by the DAY. This Monday (3) in the morning, the report returned to the scene and attested to the end of the flu vaccination – only the immunizing agent against covid was available.

The City of Rio decided to end the 2021 campaign, and a new campaign is scheduled for April, the usual month for vaccination against the flu. The expectation is that the new version of the vaccine will cover all types of flu circulating in the city: Influenza A H3N2, H1N1 and Influenza B.

The municipality points out that there has been a “considerable” 75% decrease in the number of visits to patients with flu-like illness in urgent and emergency units in recent weeks. Between the end of November and the beginning of December, the increase in cases of Influenza in Rio came to be classified as an ‘epidemic’. Saúde claims that “it continues to monitor the epidemiological panorama of the city”.

Covid-19: third dose back to stations

The first working day of 2022 marked the resumption of vaccination against covid-19 at the 230 health centers in the city of Rio. Vanessa Quintans, 27, decided to go on the first day of the health center opened in 2022.

“I took the two doses of AstraZeneca last year, and the third dose today, three months after the second, because I am diabetic and I use insulin. This time, I took Pfizer. I have the impression that the cases are increasing due to the flexibility that I have taken. are happening in Rio,” commented Vanessa, who was immunized in Tijuca.

Glaucia Robert, 32, also came forward. “I think it’s very important that everyone gets vaccinated, we need to believe in Science. Vaccine saves!”, emphasized the tijucana, who was also at CMS Heitor Beltrão.

People aged 18 years and over who have taken the second dose four months or more ago can take the booster dose. In case of travel, health problems or other personal issues, it is possible to take the third dose within three months of the second. People 55 years or older who have taken the second for more than three months can also be boosted.