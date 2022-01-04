Fluminense wins competition for Nathan and Atlético has an exam scheduled to sign – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



Midfielder Nathan, 25, will not defend Atlético next season. The target of several clubs in the market, the Santa Catarina is ready to defend Fluminense, on loan.

According to information from the The day, Nathan will take exams this Tuesday (4) to sign with the Laranjeiras club. For the negotiation, Atlético will receive around R$ 1 million and, at the end of the bond, Tricolor will not have the right to purchase.

According to Itatiaia already reported in recent days, the fight to have the midfielder was fierce between Santos and Fluminense, with Fortaleza and America running out. However, with the offer of salaries of R$ 500 thousand, the cariocas ended up disputing their competitors. Atlético, at least for the time being, does not confirm the hammer strike.

In 2021, Nathan played 39 games for Galo and scored three goals. Little taken advantage of by Cuca, he played a fundamental role in the comeback against Bahia, by 3-2, in the game that gave Atlético the mathematical victory in the Brazilian Championship. As soon as it was fired, alongside Sasha, he took the field and helped build the scoreboard that seemed impossible to reach.

