‘Flurona’: understand the double contamination by Covid and flu | Health

In Rio de Janeiro, a 16-year-old teenager took two tests in different laboratories. In Ceará, in turn, there were three cases – two one-year-old babies and a 52-year-old man. São Paulo residents were also diagnosed with flu and Covid-19 at the same time.

A “flurone” happens when both tests – for flu and for Covid – come back positive. In topics, the g1 explains what this double contamination is, what care should be taken and if it can aggravate the patient’s case:

What is Flurone?

Is double contamination normal?

Can the patient with flurone have a worse health condition?

How to protect yourself?

How do I know if I have flurone?

People wear a protective mask on the streets of Lisbon, Portugal, on behalf of Covid-19 in a photo of December 17, 2021 — Photo: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Renato Kfouri, infectious disease and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), explains that having a double contamination (by two viruses) is not rare. “When we have two simultaneous epidemics, the chance of becoming positive for both viruses is great”, he says.

However, the person is almost never infected with the two viruses. The infectologist explains that it is necessary to separate co-infection from co-detection.

“Methods to identify viruses in our body, such as the PCR test, are very sensitive. They easily detect bits of the virus that are not necessarily bringing infection or illness to the individual. That Co-detection is very frequent, but it does not mean that the two viruses are acting in the body.”, says the infectious disease specialist.

Can the patient with flurone have a worse health condition?

It is still not possible to say whether the patient with flurone will have a worse health condition. Kfouri explains that flurone can compromise the health of people who are already immunocompromised, but in general, double contamination does not mean you will have a more serious condition.

Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, recalls that the vaccine is extremely important to prevent the serious condition of both diseases. “If you are vaccinated, the risk of developing severe form of these diseases is remote. If you are not immunized, you will go with the flow and take risks, whether with one, two or three viruses.”

Mirian Dal Ben, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Sírio Libanês, explains that double infection does not increase the chances of death nor does it make the illnesses lighter. “The important thing is that people need to know that we still don’t have anything in science that tells us that taking both things at the same time increases the chances of the person dying or making the disease perhaps lighter. Neither. “.

How can we protect ourselves?

Both viruses are respiratory. Prevention measures remain the same: wearing a mask, vaccination, social distance, hand hygiene.

“It is extremely important to prevent against both viruses. We still have little information about aggravation and what will happen. What we can do now is prevent, put prevention measures in place”, warns epidemiologist Ethel Maciel.

Kfouri agrees and reinforces that the relaxation measures need to be revised.

“They are respiratory diseases and the care is the same. In addition, relaxation protocols need to be reviewed. What drives these protocols are transmission rates. We have high rates of flu and Covid and we need to reduce it”, says the infectologist.

The good news, according to Kfouri, is that the Influenza season lasts from four to eight weeks.

How do I know if I have flurone?

Because of the similarity of symptoms, the two infections may initially be confused. The only way to identify flurone is to test for Covid-19 and influenza. Some signs can help differentiate illnesses.

“The symptoms of influenza, in general, are sudden onset of high fever, sore throat and intense malaise. Covid, on the other hand, arrives discreetly, with more exuberant symptoms after seven days”, explains Suleiman.

Flu (influenza) symptoms

Influenza, as the influenza virus infection is called, presents with acute symptoms in the first few days of the illness.

High fever;

Chills;

Muscle aches;

Cough;

Sore throat;

Intense malaise;

Loss of appetite;

Coryza;

Nasal congestion (stuffy nose);

Eye irritation.

In the case of Covid-19, the disease starts to evolve from the 7th day onwards, which may or may not lead to respiratory failure.

According to researchers at the University of Oxford, UK, the symptoms of omicron are “different” from previous strains of coronavirus and include:

Sore throat;

Pain in the body, especially in the lower back;

Nasal congestion (stuffy nose);

Stomach problems and diarrhea.

In Brazil, the delta and gamma variants are still predominant. Your symptoms may include:

Loss of smell and taste;

Body ache;

Headache;

muscle fatigue;

Fever;

Cough.