Flurona: Understand the phenomenon involving covid-19 and flu viruses

Currently, Brazil is experiencing two respiratory virus epidemics. Both the flu, more specifically with the H3N2 (Darwin) strain of influenza, and covid-19 are still in wide circulation and, for some unlucky people, the two infections can happen simultaneously. It is what has, in recent days, been called “flurona”.

The name is a neologism that comes from a mixture of the names of the two viruses: “flu”, from influenza, and “rona” from coroevirus. The term gained notoriety around the world with the discovery of the first case of its kind in Israel.

However, despite the idea that the new expression can pass, the phenomenon is not new, much less does it mean that a supervirus has recombined itself from the two viruses, or a new variant.

It is, in fact, a case of co-infection, or joint infection. The two viruses are present in the body at the same time, but they do not interact with each other and there is no evidence that they can recombine to produce some new type of threat.

Flurone in Brazil

The combination of covid and flu outbreaks in Brazil makes the country an ideal scenario for cases of coinfection, and some of them have already been detected here.

“Flurone” is a coinfection of flu and covid-19, but not a new variant or new virus (Image: leungchopan/envato)

To the newspaper O Globo, Salmo Raskin, a geneticist physician and director of the Genetika Laboratory, says that this type of situation has already happened in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic, although cases are not regularly detected.

This is because, as a result of similar symptoms, it is customary to investigate only one of the conditions. With the covid-19 positive result amidst the pandemic, the patient was not tested for influenza, so many coinfection diagnoses may have been overlooked.

Is flurona more dangerous?

For this question, there is still no clear answer. Raskin reinforces that, throughout 2020 and well into 2021, the flu remained under control in most of the world, as the containment measures against the coronavirus also worked against influenza.

However, with billions of doses of covid-19 vaccines distributed around the world, many of the restrictions no longer exist, creating a favorable scenario for the flu’s circulation.

For this reason, cases of coinfection that seemed rare during the pandemic may become more common and could be analyzed more carefully by scientists. Only then will it be possible to determine whether there is any difference in the outcome of cases compared to infections with only one virus.

Source: O Globo