For 15 minutes, twin babies are born in different years – International

But twins with birthdays in different day, month and year? Despite being very rare, at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022, the birth of twin brothers who do not share the same birthday was registered.
Little Alfredo Antonio Trujillo and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart — he was at 11:45 pm on December 31st, while she was born promptly at 12:00 am on January 1st.
According to Fatima, the eldest brother of the twins was very excited to finally have a little brother and that the whole family was looking forward to meeting the babies.
For Dr. Ana Abril Arias, who delivered the birth, the birth of the twins was one of the most defining moments of her career. “It was such a pleasure to help bring these little ones to safety in 2021 and 2022. What a wonderful way to start the year,” she said.
At midnight, Nativity welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area’s first baby of 2022! Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year- a 1 in 2 million chance! pic.twitter.com/Lm5hkOpNBo
%u2014 Nativity (@NMCInspires) January 2, 2022