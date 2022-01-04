For 15 minutes, twin babies are born in different years – International

Aylin (left) was born promptly at midnight on January 1st fifteen minutes after her twin brother Alfredo, who was born at 11:45 pm on December 31st (photo: Reproduction/Natividad Medical Center) But twins with birthdays in different day, month and year? Despite being very rare, at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022, the birth of twin brothers who do not share the same birthday was registered. Little Alfredo Antonio Trujillo and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart — he was at 11:45 pm on December 31st, while she was born promptly at 12:00 am on January 1st.

The delivery took place at the Natividad Medical Center, in California, United States. They both have three brothers, two girls and a boy. “It’s surreal to me that they’re twins but they have different birthdays,” said mother Fatima Madrigal. “I’m surprised and happy that she (Aylin) arrived at midnight,” he added.

According to Fatima, the eldest brother of the twins was very excited to finally have a little brother and that the whole family was looking forward to meeting the babies.

Twins on mother’s lap, Fatima Madrigal (photo: Reproduction/Natividad Medical Center)

For Dr. Ana Abril Arias, who delivered the birth, the birth of the twins was one of the most defining moments of her career. “It was such a pleasure to help bring these little ones to safety in 2021 and 2022. What a wonderful way to start the year,” she said.