For Mansur, ‘Full Access’ shows that Botafogo was not ready to win: ‘SAF does not guarantee salvation, but there seems to be no other way left’

Series that showed behind the scenes of the Botafogo in 2021, “Full access” was successful in revealing the details of how the club works. to columnist Carlos Eduardo Mansur, in his column in “O Globo”, the episodes also proved that Alvinegro “wasn’t ready to win” in Serie B.

The journalist recalls episodes such as the tumultuous dismissal of Marcelo Chamusca, with pressure from counselors and the vice president Vinicius Assumpção admitting looking for “someone to solve”, even before the departure of the former coach.

Another scene remembered is that of an organized member framing Kanu in the football director’s office Edward Freeland, in the presence of an armed PM: “You won’t talk to me the way you talked (to fans) in the game with ABC”.

– It is fair for the spectator to doubt that such a plot, permeated by back wages, will end in title. Former Barcelona manager and now at Manchester City, Ferran Soriano wrote “The ball does not enter by chance”, a book in which he defends processes as a premise for results. Perhaps, the series would convince him that it’s not that uncommon for the ball to enter by chance. It is only easier to enter when you have a project – wrote Mansur.

– It’s not about belittling the good intention of Durcesio, Freeland’s attempt to impose rationality on chaos, or the work of Enderson Moreira and the players. Botafogo won Series B with merits. But to see that this was not a club ready to win. What is a rich debate in SAF times – he added.

Mansur also cites the arrival of Ronaldo Phenomenon to the cruise, quite different from expected. Instead of investing in hires, he seeks budget cuts first.

– The traditional model has its share in the billionaire debt of Botafogo and Cruzeiro. By way of organic revenues, the recovery sounded as utopian as imagining investors injecting money into amateur hats, who manufactured such debts, to manage. There is no SAF that guarantees salvation, but at this point there seemed to be no other way to go to Botafogo and Cruzeiro. Just hope the ball came back in by chance – completed the journalist.