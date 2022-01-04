Former President Trump and Sons Summoned to Testify by NY Attorney General | World

Former US President Donald Trump and his two oldest sons were subpoenaed to testify about alleged tax fraud in the family business.

The lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James became public on Monday (3) and is part of an ongoing civil investigation.

The subpoenas to Trump, Trump Jr., and Ivanka relate to an “evaluation of properties owned or controlled” by the Trump Organization, according to the Associated Press.

The New York State Attorney General is investigating whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of its assets in its annual financial statements.

According to the suspicion, this would have been done to get loans. In the US, to grant the value, banks analyze what is the equity of those who want access to the credit line.

Civil investigations, like this one, can only result in economic punishment – ​​of course, if evidence of wrongdoing is found.

However, if investigations lead to the discovery of other crimes, a criminal inquiry is not ruled out.

The Attorney General’s attempt to obtain Trump’s testimony had already been reported in December, but the action disclosed in this second shows, for the first time, that investigators also want to hear from Ivanka and Trump Jr.

However, the Trump family’s lawyers – who did not immediately comment on the matter – are expected to file requests to overturn the subpoenas, creating a legal tussle similar to that which took place last year after Letitia’s office subpoenaed another of Trump’s sons, Eric.

Trump filed a lawsuit against the attorney general last month, trying to close the investigation after she tried to schedule her testimony for Jan.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that the investigation violated his constitutional rights in a “veiled effort to publicly defame Trump and his associates.”

