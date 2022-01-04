Former PSG player blasts Neymar for parties amid injury: “Less efficient and gains weight” | french football

Former player of Paris Saint-Germain and of the French national team, Jérôme Rothen criticized Neymar’s lifestyle and called the 10 shirt’s professionalism into question. Still recovering from an ankle injury, the striker was given the privilege of extending his vacation in Brazil. And, on social media, posted photos at parties or playing poker.

In his words, during the radio program “RMC”, such behavior, considering the decline in Brazilian numbers, is unacceptable. Neymar closed 2021 with the worst average of goals and assists per game since arriving in Europe.

— How can we accept this from a player who has not been in 50% of the games and who has, compared to other years, a low proportion of goals and assists? You are less efficient, which is normal as you age, gain weight and do not have the proper lifestyle. Recovery is more difficult than when you were 25 years old when you do crap – Rothen questioned (watch below, in French).

Coming from a string of muscle problems, the striker was low in Paris’s 28 games out of 61 played last year. At the moment, he is treating an injury to the ligaments of his left ankle, which he suffered on November 28, during the game against Saint-Étienne, in the French Championship.

Neymar can only play for PSG again in February

French newspaper claims parties and privileges undermine PSG locker room

According to the latest medical bulletin released by the club, the striker will follow the rehabilitation program on Brazilian soil until next Sunday. This generated harsh criticism of sporting director Leonardo.

— It’s unacceptable on the part of the club and I blame the sporting director again, because he manages the sporting part. It is he who decides everything. It is he who gives Neymar authorization to stay in Brazil until January 9th and be treated there. But where are we? This is unbelievable.

— One of the main players has never had treatment in another country. This is not normal and who suffers is the image of PSG. Through Neymar’s nonsense on social networks, where he appears playing poker at parties. Now he’s going to make videos lifting weights to say he’s getting ready to return in February – he concluded.