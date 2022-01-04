Former Silicon Valley Promise Found Guilty in California Trial – 03/01/2022

The founder of the American biotechnology company Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, was found guilty of fraud on Monday (3) in a California court, in a case that challenged the business culture of Silicon Valley.

Holmes is an unusual example in the world of tech entrepreneurs, in an industry where investments abound on promises that don’t materialize.

His case was a watershed between technological innovation and criminal dishonesty.

The jury took a week to analyze the case and concluded that Holmes was guilty of deceiving investors into putting money into his startup, based in this region of California, which promised to revolutionize blood testing with tools that were faster and cheaper than those used by traditional laboratories.

But the 12-person panel, which listened to arguments from the defense and the prosecution for weeks, cleared the executive of other charges and failed to reach agreement on several of the eleven charges she faced.

“The guilty verdict in this case reflects Holmes’ culpability in this large-scale investor fraud and must now face sentencing for his crimes,” prosecutor Stephanie Hinds said in a statement read outside the courtroom by a representative.

Holmes made no statement on her way out of court, when asked if she intended to appeal.

Holmes, 37, faces years in prison. She will remain at large and next week there will be another hearing to set the terms of her bail. The date of the hearing on which your sentence will be fixed has not been set.

The former Silicon Valley pledge founded Theranos at age 19. She guaranteed the company would revolutionize the diagnostic testing industry with machines that could deliver quick results with just a few drops of blood, a project that attracted major investors and made her a billionaire in her 30s.

empire in ruins

Before sunrise, a line of journalists and spectators had already formed to await her arrival in the courtroom in front of the federal courthouse in San José, in the heart of Silicon Valley.

When Holmes appeared, hand in hand with his mother, the crowd moved closer to take pictures and shout slogans in favor of the accused, worrying Judge Edward Dávila about the influence she might have on the jury.

A Holmes lookalike, dressed like her and with her hair pulled back and black clothes, joined the crowd.

The woman was once considered the next personality in the tech world and raised millions of dollars from investors who bet on her company, but her empire collapsed after the Wall Street Journal reported that her diagnostic machines did not work as promised and that the executive could have deceived investors and patients.

Holmes included the logos of pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer and Schering-Plough in Theranos reports that praised his company’s technology for analyzing blood tests, which were then sent to investors.

This was done without the companies’ authorization, which was a key part of the prosecution’s arguments that it deliberately tried to increase Theranos’ credibility in order to gain financial support.

‘Pretend until you get it’

Theranos attracted important personalities such as media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

Although everyone was on the witness list, the defense only called Holmes, and argued that she believed in Theranos and worked hard on the project, but failed.

Holmes also blamed her former partner and ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a businessman nearly twenty years her senior who was her right-hand man at Theranos.

On the verge of tears, the American assured the jury that Balwani mistreated her and forced her to have sex with him, allegations he rejected.

Balwani will face another trial for his role at Theranos, whose charges he rejects.

The case had repercussions in the United States for taking to the dock a personality from the world of technology and putting the ambitious culture of entrepreneurs in the crosshairs.

It’s not common to see failed Silicon Valley entrepreneurs face charges of fraud.

One of the most repeated clichés in the new business world is “fake it until you make it,” which supports the idea that it works to convince people to invest large amounts of money in the hope that one day they will achieve the promised success.

