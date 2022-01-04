Fortnite could win battle royale mode without builds soon

The game would have only a few adaptations to disable the buildings

A known leaker of some Fortnite-related information, HYPEX, shared on his twitter account that Epic Games may be developing a game mode that disables game builds. The new mode may please those who have difficulty managing buildings throughout the gameplay and prefer just exchanging fire.

Since the launch of Fortnite, one of the main differentiators of the Battle Royale it was the possibility of creating cover at any point in the game to protect yourself from enemies or access more difficult areas of the map. However, some players have difficulty getting used to this mechanic and prefer to focus more on their aim during gameplay.

According to Hypex, Epic may be developing a Fortnite game mode that blocks buildings, but would basically keep every other aspect of the game, including the newest Spider-Man item that allows players to swing webs around in addition to the option to slide on the ground while running. Only a few adaptations would need to be made, like making some chests more accessible and reducing fall damage.

It’s worth noting that this is just a rumor, but if confirmed, it should divide the game a lot between those who love to build and assemble giant structures to protect themselves in just a few seconds from those who don’t want to build and don’t mind using it. the map objects themselves as cover.



There are already several different modes in Fortnite that change the way you play a lot, both created by Epic itself and by community members. However, we can assume that the new mode in question would have the gameplay practically identical to Battle Royale.

Fortnite is available to play for free on basically all platforms: PC (via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and even some Andoid devices. The new season brought several news and even has Spider-Man in the battle pass.

