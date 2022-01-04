Four Corinthians players still have no future confirmed by the club; see names

Corinthians took advantage of the last days of 2021 to announce the renewals, departures and definitions of the future of the women’s players. Now, there are only four names left that have not yet had their stays defined by the club for the 2022 season.

Fiel awaits the definition of the following players: Little Sandwich, Cocoa, Sparrow and Vic Albuquerque. The athletes are the only ones who still have no future confirmed by the Parque São Jorge team.

Defender Pardal and forward Cacau spent the end-of-the-year festivities together, alongside other football players, such as Corinthians fan Katiuscia. On social networks, Pardal changed her profile photo and removed the title of “Corinthian player” from some descriptions, giving indications that she could leave the club.

Cacau, as well as Andressinha and Vic, did not carry out such moves. The fans’ main concern is the future of Vic Albuquerque. The 17 shirt was the main piece for Corinthians throughout the season alongside Adriana and may have received polls from other clubs.

The last renewal announced by Corinthians was that of Gabi Zanotti, just last year. Timão’s shirt number 10 joined Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Juliete, Tamires, Adriana, Erika, Jheniffer, Miriam, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha, Tarciane and Bianca Gomes for the next season . In addition to them, coach Arthur Elias is still in charge of the team.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians had two casualties for 2022. Defender and right-back Poliana and defensive midfielder Ingryd left Timão. Poli has not yet had his new club announced, while Ingryd will defend Railway, Corinthians’ rivals in the category.

Corinthians Feminine starts the year of 2022 with the dispute of the Super Cup in Brazil. The competition, which is new to the calendar, serves as a pre-season and takes place between February 6th and 13th. In addition to Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Esmac, Flamengo, Grêmio, Internacional, Palmeiras and Real Brasília are also in the dispute.

See more at: Corinthians Female, Cocoa, Andresinha, Sparrow, Victria Albuquerque and Mercado da Bola.