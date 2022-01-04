Four out of five prisoners from the biggest faction in Rio did not return to jail after ‘suing out of Natal’

RIO – More than 40% of prisoners who left jail in Rio in the penultimate week of December to spend Christmas with their family did not return to prisons within the period stipulated by the courts. Data obtained by GLOBO show that, of the 1,300 detainees who were allowed to spend the party with family members, 533 did not return until 10 pm on the 30th. But the number is much higher, reaching almost double the total rate, only at the Instituto Penal Vicente Piragibe, in the Complexo de Gericinó, where the prisoners of the biggest criminal faction in Rio are located.

According to a survey carried out by the State Department of Penitentiary Administration (SEAP), 518 inmates at the unit were authorized by the Court to spend Christmas outside of jail. Of these, 109 returned, and another 409 did not. Prisoners left jail on December 24th or over the following days and were expected to return by the 30th.

All of these inmates serve their sentence in a semi-open regime and have the benefit called Periodic Home Visit (VPL), in which they are entitled to be out of the prison for seven days, five times a year, on predetermined dates, including Christmas. The benefit is provided for in the Criminal Enforcement Law.

At Christmas 2021, the overall rate of prisoners who did not return on the stipulated date and time was almost triple that recorded in 2019 — 16.3%. That year, of the 2,582 detainees who got out of jail, 422 did not return.

In 2020, because of the pandemic, the detainees left jail and did not have to return, remaining under house arrest until today. As GLOBO revealed, the Court will decide the situation of these detainees by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Inmates in VPL who do not return to jail are considered evaders. A new arrest warrant is issued against them, and detainees can regress from the semi-open to the closed regime, depending on a court decision by the Criminal Execution Court. In the closed regime, prisoners no longer have the right to leave jail to visit their family, study or work, as occurs in the semi-open system.