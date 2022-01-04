Fuel, clandestine lanes, weapons and radios: how mining logistics works in Yanomami land

  • From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

Ibama agents arrive at the clandestine airstrip in Roraima

Documents obtained by BBC News Brasil from investigations and operations carried out by federal agencies show that the “backbone” of the logistical structure of illegal mines in the Yanomami Indigenous Land is formed by an aviation fuel diversion scheme, hundreds of airstrips clandestines, weapons, radio communicators and satellite internet. In recent months, federal agents have destroyed runways, planes and seized weapons and radio equipment used by miners that threaten the survival of thousands of indigenous people.

The Yanomami land was approved in 1992 and is the largest indigenous reserve in Brazil — covering 94,000 square kilometers. It is estimated that it is home to 27 thousand indigenous people. The region has been coveted by miners all over the country, since the 1980s, in search of ores such as gold and cassiterite, used in the manufacture of tin. Government estimates are that there are between 3,000 and 3,500 illegal miners in the region. Entities working in the defense of indigenous rights claim that this number could reach 20 thousand.

Data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) indicate that deforestation in the Yanomami indigenous land increased by 516% in the period between 2019 and 2020 compared to the previous period, between 2017 and 2018. In the last two years, 39.1 kilometers were deforested square, equivalent to 3.9 thousand football fields. In the previous period, deforestation was 6.34 square kilometers.

Ibama identified 277 clandestine trails in the Yanomami Indigenous Land region

To reach the region where the mines are located, the two main means are the rivers or the skies. Miners challenge the rapids of the rivers that cut through the region to reach irregularly exploited areas.

