Future Ibovespa opens on a high, following optimism abroad

The Ibovespa futures opened up 0.53% in the trading session this Tuesday (4), following the exterior – American futures rise, with Dow Jones advancing 0.34%, S&P 500, 0.37%, and Nasdaq, 0 .32%.

Exchanges abroad ignore, for another day, the growth of covid-19 cases. The United States recorded, for the first time, more than a million confirmed infected in a single day this Monday – the same day that the S&P and Dow Jones beat historic highs.

“According to John Hopkins University, cases of the new variant set a new record on American soil, but remain below the peak of contaminations recorded previously”, explained XP in its morning call. “The news about the high transmissibility of the virus in line with milder symptoms seems to calm the markets”.

In addition, the foreign exchanges are also boosting the publication of retail and unemployment data in Germany. Sales in November retreated 2.9% month-on-month, compared to a 4.9% decline. The rate of unemployed people was 5.2%, lower than the 2.3% expected.

“Strong retail sales data in Germany raise hopes for a steady economic recovery despite the rise in Covid-19 cases. In France, inflation stabilized in December, supporting the European Central Bank’s argument that price pressures may be close to peaking,” comments XP.

In China, the release of the manufacturing PMI – which came in at 50.9 against a consensus of 50 – was also welcomed. “It shows an improvement in the country’s manufacturing activity in December, despite the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic,” says XP.

In the internal scenario, there are no major highlights on the day.

In Brazil, the day does not have the release of important economic data or political events. The market is partially monitoring the departure of President Jair Bolsonaro from the hospital, after intestinal problems, and should keep an eye on speeches involving the inspector – after the government leader in the Chamber defended a review of the spending ceiling yesterday.

The interest rate curve, without major surprises, opened in a fall. DI contracts maturing in February 2023 retreat 76 basis points to 11.79%. Those maturing in the same month of 2025 are down 51 basis points, to 10.84%. Those maturing in February 2029, from 39 basis points to 10.96%.

The commercial dollar, in turn, advances 0.16%, to R$5.671 for purchases and R$5.672 for sales. The Brazilian currency follows the DXY, an index that places the American currency against other pairs, which rose 0.19%.

Some news coming from abroad, however, can weigh heavily here. “On the agenda, the release of the December manufactured ISM and the November JOLTS in the US are expected. Market is also looking forward to the decision of OPEC+, which will meet virtually at the end of the day and should maintain its plan to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in February”, comments XP.

