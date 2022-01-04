G1 survey shows that João Campos fulfilled five of 39 campaign promises in his first year in office | Pernambuco

During his first year as mayor of Recife, João Campos fully fulfilled five promises made during the 2020 election campaign, representing 12.82% of the 39 commitments that are monitored by the g1.

The g1 raised the 2020 campaign promises and set aside what can be clearly billed and measured. The mayor has not yet fulfilled 17 of the 39 promises and partially fulfilled another 17 (see here).

Mayors fulfilled 15% of campaign commitments after 1 year in office

Promises of João Campos Balance of the Recife Mayor’s first year in office Source: g1

The status of each promise is defined using the following criteria:

Has not yet fulfilled: when what has been promised has not been accomplished and is not valid/working.

when what has been promised has not been accomplished and is not valid/working. In part: when the promise was partially fulfilled, with pending issues.

when the promise was partially fulfilled, with pending issues. Fulfilled: when the promise was fully fulfilled, without any pending issues.

Three of the five promises fulfilled by João Campos had the theme of administration. The first was to allocate 50% of leadership positions to women – half of the secretariat is made up of women.

In addition, the municipality has partnered with universities to prepare development projects for the city and created an integrated management office in the center of Recife (see details of this promise here).

In addition to these, there was one in the tourism area, which was to transform Rua do Bom Jesus into an exclusive pedestrian street, and another in economy, which was the creation of a platform to connect consumers and entrepreneurs, which is GO Recife, which started operational on October 7, 2021.

Among those that are partially fulfilled, there is the creation of the municipal government’s popular credit program. Although CredPop was created, it has not yet reached the target of lines of credit promised by the then candidate.

Check out the number of promises by topic below:

Promises by João Campos by theme Mayor of Recife made commitments during the campaign that are monitored by the g1 Source: g1