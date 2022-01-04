Gabi Brandt announces separation from Saulo Pôncio on Instagram – Zoeira

the influencer Gabi Brandt announced in text on Instagram, late on Monday night (3), separation in Saul Pontius. The couple were estranged after having decided to “take a break” from the wedding. The former couple got married in January 2019 and are parents of Davi, aged 2, and Henri, aged 11 months.

“I write this with tears in my eyes but with a peaceful heart, because I know that the one who takes care of us knows all things. In life, sometimes we have to take two steps back to be able to follow the right path, and we decide that each one will follow its own”, pointed out the digital influencer.

Subtitle: Post made by digital influencer Photograph: Reproduction/Instagram

Gabi Brandt spoke of maturing with the relationship. “I learned a lot from him, I knew true love, in its purity and the greatest possible intensity! I will love him for the rest of my life and in me he will forever have a companion and eternal intercessor”, he wrote.

Conflicts in the marriage

At the end of last year, the singer commented on social networks that the two were in crisis and had decided to give their relationship a break.

Despite this, the two spent Christmas together with their children, Davi and Henri.

see more

The post of announcement of the separation of Gabi Brandt accounted for over 960 thousand likes with 15,300 comments, until the beginning of this Tuesday morning (4).