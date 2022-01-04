Gabi Brandt announces the end of her marriage to Saulo Pontius

After a series of rumors, Gabi Brandt used social media to announce the end of marriage with Saul Pontius, this Monday (3). The two had “taken a break” just before Christmas, but everything indicates that they decided to end the relationship. They exchanged rings in January 2019.

Read more:

In the text posted on Instagram, Gabi talked about the breakup. “I write this with tears in my eyes, but with a peaceful heart, because I know that the one who takes care of us knows all things. In life, sometimes we have to take 2 steps back to be able to follow the right path, and we decide that each one will follow their own”, she said.

She follows the text noting that the two remained close, as they are parents of David, 2 years old, and Henri, 11 months. “We will always be together, no longer as a couple, but as a family. Saulo and I have 2 beautiful children and only fond memories of the incredible times I spent with him. I learned a lot from him, I got to know the real love, in its purity and the greatest possible intensity! I will love him for the rest of my life and in me he will forever have a companion and eternal intercessor”, he continued.

At the end of December, the musician also shared on social networks that the couple had taken a break from their relationship after a marital crisis. Despite this, the two spent Christmas together with their two children, the result of their relationship.