Gabigol anticipates the end of the vacation and re-presents himself to Flamengo

Gabriel Barbosa is back at the Vulture’s Nest. The striker anticipated the end of the vacation and, this Tuesday, he was already at Flamengo’s CT, starting the preparation for 2022. As well as the main names of the professional squad, the shirt 9 was released by the club to re-appear next Monday, day 10.

Gabigol, who spent part of his vacation in Bahia, shared images of his arrival in Rio de Janeiro and posted a photo on Ninho. “Day 1” published.

Gabigol is back. The attacker reappeared, at the Vulture’s Nest, this Tuesday. The shirt 9 was released to return to activities next Monday, the 10th, along with the other athletes from the main group. #throwFLA pic.twitter.com/JAIw4dheMT — Matheus Dantas (@matheusdantasfr) January 4, 2022

Gabriel Barbosa will undergo evaluations and start activities at the Nest throughout the week. On Monday, 14 athletes had already reappeared, as agreed with the club. It is the group that will act in the opening rounds of the Carioca Championship, under the command of Maurício Souza. João Gomes and Ramon are the main names among the various young people who graduated from Flamengo.

In the sights of English clubs, according to the press in the United Kingdom, Gabigol has a decisive year ahead. In addition to keeping the great numbers for the club and once again leading Flamengo towards the titles, the shirt 9 lives the expectation of playing the World Cup in Qatar, to be played at the end of 2022. The forward has been called in by Tite, who makes a new call later this month.