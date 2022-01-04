Gabigol is ‘enchanted’ with the Premier League club, which may try to get him out of Flamengo as early as January, says TV

According to Sky Sports, the Flamengo forward watches West Ham games and is ‘delighted’ with the club’s work in the Premier League

Still waiting for the coach Paulo Sousa, The Flamengo sees the harassment of one of its main players. Gabigol entered the crosshairs of West Ham.

According to sky sports, you Hammers plan to hire the attacker as early as January. However, the shirt 9 is of interest to other clubs in the Premier League.

The London team’s trump card for the top scorer would be the player’s interest in playing for West Ham. watches David Moyes’ team matches and is ‘delighted’ with the coach and club’s work in the competition.

In the final round of the Europa League, West Ham are fifth on the Premier League leaderboard, one point from the qualifying zone for the next edition of the Champions League.

With 104 goals in 147 games for Flamengo, a trip to Europe can help Gabigol consolidate Tite’s list for the world Cup.

In the Old Continent, the attacker acted for Benfica and Inter Milan, however, he did not repeat good football with the shirt of the saints and returned to Brazil.

The January transfer window opens on Saturday, January 1, 2022, and closes on Monday (31).